Bosnian-Dutch film wins top award at 25th Sarajevo Film Festival

English actor and director Tim Roth poses on the red carpet as he arrives at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

SARAJEVO, Aug 23 — A Bosnian-Dutch film about a girl leaving the Netherlands and returning to her native Bosnia to visit the sick father she has never met was chosen yesterday as the best movie at the Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF), celebrating its silver jubilee.

The jury chaired by Swedish film-maker Ruben Ostlund, whose film The Square won Cannes’ Palme d’Or in 2017, awarded Take Me Somewhere Nice by Bosnian director Ena Sendijarevic with the €16,000 (RM74,241) Heart of Sarajevo award.

The film was selected from nine features competing for the top award. Ostlund described it as beautifully photographed and surreal. Overall, 53 other films competed in four different sections during the week-long festival, which has a special focus on South-East Europe.

Georgian actor Levan Galbakhiani was named the best actor for his role in And Then We Danced, while Bulgarian actress Irini Jambonas won best actress for her role in film Rounds.

Hollywood star Tim Roth and French actress Isabelle Huppert also received honorary awards.

The festival was launched in 1995, towards the end of the 1992-95 Bosnian war in the besieged Sarajevo, as an act of resistance.

SFF has made dealing with the recent past as a prerequisite to resolving the problems that still burden Western Balkan societies a particular theme. — Reuters