Thom Yorke shares new single ‘Daily Battles’

Thom Yorke’s ‘Daily Battles’ will appear on the upcoming soundtrack of ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ out on October 4. — Picture courtesy of WaterTower Music via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Aug 22 — Daily Battle marks Yorke’s contribution to the upcoming soundtrack for Edward Norton’s second directorial effort, Motherless Brooklyn.

The melancholic song features horn arrangements by Yorke’s longtime collaborator and fellow Atoms For Peace bandmate Flea, who plays both bass and trumpet.

In a recent interview to Rolling Stone, Edward Norton shared details about the genesis of Daily Battles, which he commissioned to the Radiohead frontman.

“He sent me this track of him on a piano singing it and I was sitting on the edge of my bed in the dark, crying from listening to this song. It’s so instantly heartbreaking and evocative of so many of the themes to the movie without being overly specific to them,” he said.

“I thought the idea of daily battles that everyone is fighting, that you’re trying to rise up and out of, was so evocative that I went back into the script and put the phrase into a scene.”

The score to Motherless Brooklyn also includes a jazz arrangement of Yorke’s song by renowned trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis.

The composition features jazz musicians Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson, and Jerry Weldon.

This is not the first time that Thom Yorke has contributed to a film’s soundtrack.

Last year, the musician collaborated with Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino for his remake of 1977 horror movie Suspira.

While Yorke’s original score was released in October 2018, he also shared an EP of unreleased compositions he wrote for the film last February.

Both versions of Daily Battles will be available on a 7” vinyl single on October 4, ahead of the release of the 10-track Motherless Brooklyn: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on October 25.

In the meantime, discover Thom Yorke’s Daily Battles below. — AFP-Relaxnews