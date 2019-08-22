‘Selma’ star David Oyelowo in talks to join Netflix’s ‘Good Morning, Midnight’

David Oyelowo is currently filming ‘The Water Man’, his first movie as a director. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 ― The British actor best known for playing Martin Luther King may star opposite Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler in George Clooney’s next film, according to reports published on Tuesday. David Oyelowo is in negotiations to join the case of the feature-length adaptation of the 2016 science fiction novel of the same name.

Following his last role on the silver screen (in the comedy Gringo, opposite Charlize Theron), Oyelowo could be back in Good Morning, Midnight, according to US outlets. The Selma actor is reported to be in talks to join the cast of the Netflix original.

Good Morning, Midnight is the seventh film directed by George Clooney, who will also star as the lead. Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street) have already been confirmed as part of the production. Chandler has also worked with Clooney on series Catch-22.

Clooney, who was first made famous for his turn as Dr Doug Ross on medical drama ER, is also producing the series through his company Smokehouse Pictures. The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith is attached to adapt Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight. The story follows scientist Augustine (Clooney), who decides to remain in the Arctic while Earth is threatened by a catastrophic event. Astronaut Sully is coming back from a mission around the moons of Jupiter with his crew. The two men’s worlds collide and they must learn to help each other face their fears.

No information has yet been provided regarding Oyelowo’s role. While we wait for the as-yet-unannounced release of the film, the British actor will be seen in Peter Rabbit 2 starting February 7, 2020 as well as in the fantasy film Come Away with Angelina Jolie. ― AFP-Relaxnews