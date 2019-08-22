Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra takes the audience on a discovery of ‘Viennese Treasures’

Australian conductor Benjamin Bayl is set to lead the ‘Viennese Treasures’ concerts at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas. ― Picture via Facebook/Benjamin Bayl

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to stage another exciting programme titled Viennese Treasures on September 7 and 8 at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP).

Fans of Schubert will rejoice when the MPO performs his Seventh Symphony, one of his “unfinished” symphonies which was fully completed by conductor Felix Weingartner in 1934.

Composed in 1821, this full-length, four-movement work is filled with beautiful melody, rhythmic vitality, flowing themes and a grandiose finale.

The concert will open with Schreker’s Ekkehard Overture, a work based on the title of a widely-read novel by a German author which tells a tale about a pious monk who falls in love with a Duchess.

Mozart’s Oboe Concerto will follow suit, featuring MPO’s oboist Simon Emes as soloist.

Although the version we hear today has been reconstructed and published in 1948 after Mozart’s death, it is still referred to as Mozart’s Flute Concerto No.2.

Also included in the repertoire is Sibelius’ Valse triste.

The work was an immediate success at its first performance in Helsinki in 1904, second only to Finlandia in carrying Sibelius name around the world.

The concerts will witness the return of conductor Benjamin Bayl to the DFP podium after weaving his magic on the MPO in 2017.

He was the first Australian Organ Scholar of King’s College Cambridge and is an alumnus of the National Opera Studio.

Bayl was mentored by various notable figures, including Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Richard Hickox, Harry Christophers and Ivor Bolton.

Working extensively in the early music field, recent and regular collaborations include with Concerto Copenhagen, Akamus, Wroclaw Baroque Orchestra and Slovak Youth Orchestra.

Bayl has also made successful debuts with orchestras such as Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Taipei Symphony Orchestra, Bremer Philharmoniker and Britten Sinfonia, conducting a broad range of repertoire from the great Viennese classics, historically informed Baroque and Romantic works and new commissions.

Be part of an unforgettable musical fanfare with the MPO on September 7 and 8 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

Surf here for ticket prices and more info.