Liam Hemsworth reportedly files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

US singer Miley Cyrus and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth arrive for the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California June 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 ― Following news of their split, Liam Hemsworth has now officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus.

According to multiple reports, Hemsworth has filed a petition in Los Angeles to end his marriage to Cyrus citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

E! News quoted an insider as saying that “Liam is just done with it. There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on”. The source added that “they have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say”.

The pair reportedly have a prenuptual agreement and have kept their earnings separate while they were together.

Hemsworth and Cyrus have shared an on-and-off again relationship since they first met in 2009 on the sets of The Last Song. They were engaged in 2012 before calling it off the following year.

They got engaged again in 2016 and tied the knot in a surprise ceremony last December.