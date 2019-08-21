Tracy Morgan joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Coming to America’ sequel

The cast of the sequel to ‘Coming to America’ just got bigger with the inclusion of Tracy Morgan, according to reports by a number of US outlets on August 19. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 ― The 30 Rock actor will be making his silver-screen comeback in the sequel to Coming to America, according to US outlets. Tracy Morgan will be playing the uncle of Prince Akeem's secret son. Shooting is expected to begin later this month, and the movie should hit theaters in December 2020.

In this follow-up, Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem, who is back in New York to find his son Lavelle, a small-time criminal from Queens, whose existence he has learned about on the eve of his coronation. Morgan will be playing the son's con-artist Uncle Reem, while his mother, who became pregnant following a one-night stand with Akeem, while be played by Ghostbusters actress Lesley Jones.

Besides Murphy and Jones, Morgan will be playing alongside Wesley Snipes, Kiki Layne, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Shari Headley. The first Coming to America, which was released in 1988, told the story of young Akeem, who, the day before he was supposed to be married according to royal traditions, decides to fly to New York to find the love of his life, lying about being poor so he could find a woman he could trust.

Production on the sequel (titled Coming 2 America) should begin before the end of August, and its release is set for December 18, 2020. In addition to playing in front of the camera, Murphy is also producing the project.

Lately, Tracy Morgan has been back in the public eye, starring in the series The Last O.G. since 2018. A third season of Jordan Peele's creation has already been ordered.― AFP-Relaxnews