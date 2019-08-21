Sylvester Stallone prepares for war in new ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ trailer (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo: Last Blood’.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 ― After another long wait, Lionsgate has finally released the second trailer for Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood.

John Rambo will find himself forced back into action, in this fifth film from the franchise, when a friend’s daughter is kidnapped by a Mexican sex-trafficking cartel. Teaming up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped, Rambo will as expected go full on commando mode to bring down the crime lord and save the girls.

The film also stars Paz Vega, Adriana Barraza, Joaquin Cosio, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Oscar Jaenada.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood is set for release here on September 19.