Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story’ that stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 ― Netflix has released two teaser trailers for director Noah Baumbach’s upcoming Marriage Story that stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

Johansson and Driver play a couple who find their marriage disintegrating as they are on the verge of a heartbreaking divorce.

The film also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Mark O’Brien and Julie Hagerty.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A stage director (Driver) and his actor wife (Johansson) struggle through a gruelling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.”

Marriage Story is set to premiere on Netflix this fall.