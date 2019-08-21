Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 ― Netflix has released two teaser trailers for director Noah Baumbach’s upcoming Marriage Story that stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.
Johansson and Driver play a couple who find their marriage disintegrating as they are on the verge of a heartbreaking divorce.
The film also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Mark O’Brien and Julie Hagerty.
The synopsis of the film reads: “A stage director (Driver) and his actor wife (Johansson) struggle through a gruelling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.”
Marriage Story is set to premiere on Netflix this fall.