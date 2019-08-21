Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds unveil hypnotic video for ‘This is the Place’

The new EP from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, ‘This is the Place’, is set for release next September. ― Picture courtesy of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 ― The single is set to appear on the band’s upcoming new EP, This is the Place, out on September 27.

Ahead of the EP release, the High Flying Birds shared the accompanying music video for the title track, which was directed by Dan Cadan and Jonathan Mowatt.

The ‘80s-inspired video sees Noel Gallagher and his bandmates performing against a ‘green screen’ backdrop of colourful imagery.

Occasionally, the clip shifts to shots of rocket launches and scenes from Western films.

“If you ain’t got no love/If you ain’t got no faith/If you come to find what you’re looking for/I can tell you now this is the place,” they sing in the chorus over a rock’n’roll-infused beat.

In addition to This is the Place, the band’s upcoming EP will feature new songs A Dream Is All I Need To Get By and Evil Flower.

It will also include two remixes, including one of the title track by London-based tech house duo Dense & Pika.

This is the Place, which follows the recently-issued Black Star Dancing, is the second of three EPs by the band to be released in 2019.

Gallagher and the High Flying Birds are currently on tour across North America with The Smashing Pumpkins, until August 31.

Tickets and additional information can be found at on the band’s official website.

In the meantime, check the music video for This is the Place below: ― AFP-Relaxnews