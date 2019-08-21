Bruce Springsteen unveils new trailer for ‘Western Stars’ companion film

Bruce Springsteen performs with The E Street Band in Paris July 11, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 ― The concert film, which the Boss co-directed with long-time collaborator Thom Zimny, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Western Stars features a performance of the entire album of the same name with the orchestra that backed Springsteen on the record, shot in a century-old barn on the singer’s property.

The project also includes archival footage and new interviews in which the musician reflects on his life and decades-long career.

“It’s easy to lose yourself or never find yourself. The older you get, the heavier that package becomes that you haven’t sorted through, so you run. I’ve done a lot of that kind of running. I’ve spent 35 years trying to let go of the destructive parts of my character and I still have days where I struggle with it”, he narrates in the new trailer.

The clip takes an intimate turn when Springsteen is seen kissing his wife Patti Scialfa in archival footage dating from the mid-1990s.

“We all have our broken piece. Emotionally, spiritually, in this life nobody gets away unhurt. We’re always trying to find someone whose broken pieces fit with our broken pieces and something whole emerges,” he says.

Western Stars, which dropped last June, marks Springsteen’s first studio album in five years. It is also the first project that the Boss has not supported with a tour since his 1982 Nebraska.

The album’s companion film will hit theatres worldwide this October. For additional information, check the musician’s official website.

In the meantime, discover the film’s trailer below: ― AFP-Relaxnews