Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce new album ‘Colorado’

Neil Young performs on stage for his first time in Quebec City during 2018 Festival d’Ete on July 6, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — After teasing that they were back in the studio last April, the band announced that their new album will arrive next October.

Colorado will mark Crazy Horse’s first record in seven years, following their 2012 effort Psychedelic Pill.

It will also be their first release since the retirement of the band’s long-time guitarist Franck “Poncho” Sampedro, who is now replaced by Nils Lofgren.

Although details about the project are still scarce, Neil Young revealed that the album will feature 10 new songs “ranging from around 3 minutes to over 13 minutes”.

Among them are the lead single Rainbow of Colours, which will be released sometime this month ahead of Colorado.

“Billy, Ralphia, Nils and I are all very happy to bring this song Rainbow of Colours to you in all its ragged glory, as my original producer and life-long friend, the late David Briggs once said,” Young wrote in his Archives website.

Earlier this month, the musician announced that he was postponing his 2019 touring plans to focus on his ambitious 15-film project.

Among them is the documentary Mountaintop Sessions, shot by Canadian cinematographer Adam C.K. Vollick, which chronicles the making of Colorado.

On his website, Young explained that the film shows “how the band works together to make music, how the emotions of trying to get a sound go with the emotions of the songs, what the songs are about”.

“It’s old guys: Young souls still alive in old souls and the music they make together. From the engineers, to the musical instrument techs, these guys are in it nonstop for as long as it takes to get the songs captured. Like wild horses, the songs, each one an individual, a unique force at play with the emotional landscape, are in control of the dynamic of capture,” he wrote.

The documentary will premiere in more than a hundred theatres worldwide next October — the same week that Crazy Horse’s Colorado will be released. — AFP-Relaxnews