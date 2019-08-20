Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx reportedly split after six years

Katie Holmes arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly gone their separate ways after six years of dating.

According to reports, the pair called it quits back in May which would explain why Foxx was recently spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave instead of Holmes.

Holmes and Foxx have been together since 2013 though they kept their relationship closely guarded and were rarely photographed. It was only in September 2017 that they let whiff of what was going on between them when they were spotted packing on the PDA in Malibu.

More recent, they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala in May just weeks before parting ways.

Holmes was married to Tom Cruise for six years before they divorced in 2012 and they share a child together, Suri. Foxx meanwhile has never been married but he has two daughters: Corinne and Anelise.