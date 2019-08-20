Apple unveils first full trailer for its original series ‘The Morning Show’

A screen capture showing a scene from Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show’. — Picture courtesy of Apple TV via Youtube

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 20 — Tech giant Apple has unleashed a full trailer for its highly-anticipated drama series The Morning Show — one of the first originals picked for the company’s soon-to-launch streaming service.

The three-minute-long trailer gives a teaser into the show — which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell — and circles around the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

Executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, The Morning Show also marks Aniston and Carell’s return to series TV following Friends and The Office, respectively; with Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Desean K. Terry, Jack Davenport and Janina Gavankar rounding out the cast.

Set to launch at a date that is yet to be determined in the fall, Apple’s video subscription service will feature original scripted comedies, dramas, unscripted fare, movies and documentaries (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Watch the trailer for The Morning Show here:

— AFP-Relaxnews