Watch this new teaser trailer for ‘It: Chapter Two’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘It: Chapter Two’.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 — A new teaser trailer for highly anticipated horror sequel It: Chapter Two has been shared courtesy of Imax that reveals more terrifying footage from the film.

The film stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, Andy Bean as Stanley and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.

Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It: Chapter Two brings the characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.”

It: Chapter Two is set for release here on September 5.