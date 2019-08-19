Malaysian Kpop festival Wkndfest postponed as organisers claim they were ‘bullied’ by business partner

Following several hiccups in the planning process, Wkndfest organisers have decided to postpone the K-pop festival to a later date. — Picture from Twitter/wkndfest

PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — The organisers behind Malaysian K-pop festival Wkndfest have confirmed that the event will no longer be taking place on August 30 as originally scheduled.

A statement to Malay Mail, that was later published on Wkndfest’s social media platform, claims that the main reason for the postponement was due to a poor working relationship between its organisers and the business partners who helped in setting up the event.

“We are a new concert promoter and we entrusted an experienced company to run the artist bookings and to get us the top lineup for our first festival.

“However, there were numerous delays, excuses, and negligence on their end which we were not able to tolerate.

“Issues such as approvals and permits for the festival are an ongoing concern that should have been resolved months ago,” read the statement.

The organisers added that they had allegedly been “ill-advised, instructed, and bullied into making decisions” by their partners throughout the festival planning process and added that they were currently seeking legal advice in the matter.

We would like to deeply apologise to all of our ticket buyers, fans and performers for this postponement. We are truly sorry. pic.twitter.com/VxonQ8g3PQ — W K N D F E S T (@wkndfest) August 19, 2019

They apologised for letting down local Kpop fans and said that if they were to proceed with the concert as originally planned, it would have been a “huge disappointment and loss” to audiences.

The statement did not specify when Wkndfest will eventually be staged but reassured ticket buyers that they will be refunded in full.

Wkndfest Vol 1: K-pop Edition was originally set to bring K-pop boybands iKON and VAV, solo singer Tiffany Young, and girl groups (G)I-dle, Mamamoo, and Momoland to Axiata Arena on August 30.