Box office: ‘Good Boys’ leads crowded weekend with US$21m

Cast members Keith L. Williams, Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Chance Hurstfield at the premiere for the film ‘Good Boys in Los Angeles August 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — The Bean Bag Boys, the self-appointed nickname for the trio of best friends in Universal’s Good Boys, are conquering much more than sixth grade. They are also leading the domestic box office, exceeding expectations and collecting US$21 million (RM87.7 million) on opening weekend.

Good Boys, which screened at 3,204 North American cinemas, is a much-needed win for original comedies, a genre that’s been struggling at the box office as of late. The Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced movie is the first R-rated funny film to open in first place in three years (since 2016’s The Boss), as well as the biggest opening for an original comedy this year.

The R-rated movie, carrying a US$20 million price tag, also debuted overseas with US$2.1 million for a global start of US$23.1 million.

Universal also took second place with Hobbs & Shaw. The Fast & Furious spinoff earned US$14.1 million during its third outing, boosting domestic ticket sales to US$133 million.

This weekend’s four other new releases struggled to varying degrees.

Sony’s The Angry Birds Movie 2, which got a head start on the weekend by opening Tuesday, finished with US$16.2 million over the six-day frame. The animated sequel landed in fourth place on box office charts, collecting US$10 million during the traditional weekend. That haul is a steep drop from the first film, based on the once-popular phone app and video game, which scored US$38 million in its inaugural weekend. The follow-up has the benefit of better reviews and a smaller production budget compared to the original.

Entertainment Studio’s shark thriller 47 Meters Down: Uncaged also lacked the same bite as its predecessor. The movie opened at No. 6, earning US$9 million from 2,853 locations. The original movie started small with US$11 million but had a long run in cinemas, ultimately ending with US$44 million in North America.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros and New Line’s Blinded by the Light and Annapurna’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette both bombed, landing in 10th and 11th place.

Despite positive reviews, Blinded by the Light couldn’t hit the right tune with audiences and debuted with a dismal US$4.5 million from 2,307 screens. Directed by Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, the coming-of age story follows a British Pakistani teenager whose life is changed when he discovers Bruce Springsteen music. The few moviegoers who did see the film this weekend seemed to enjoy it, awarding it with an A- CinemaScore.

Blinded by the Light is ending summer on a rocky note for Warner Bros, which missed with last weekend’s mob thriller The Kitchen and May’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette, directed by Richard Linklater and based on Maria Stemple’s novel, launched below expectations with a disastrous US$3.45 million. Cate Blanchett stars as the titular Bernadette, who curiously disappears just before her family is set to go on a big trip. The cast also includes Billy Crudup and Kristen Wiig. — Reuters