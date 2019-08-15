Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra brings back French classical tunes of 19th, 20th century

'French Portraits' will feature musical masterpieces from the 19th and 20th century. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, August 15 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will present classical masterpieces of renowned French composers from the 19th and 20th century next weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Themed “French Portraits,” the concerts will open with Faure’s poignant music titled "Suite from Pelleas et Melisande," inspired by a symbolist drama premiered in Paris in 1893.

This will be followed by Pierne’s “Conzertstuck,” which means concert piece, in G flat major.

This music of poetic beauty and refined elegance will feature the MPO’s Malaysian harpist Tan Keng Hong.

The MPO will also perform Debussy’s “Six Preludes” and two of Ravel’s works — namely “Menuet antique” and “La Valse.”

“Menuet antique” which premiered in 1898 before the composer orchestrated it in 1929.

It conforms the standard 18th century dance but there are harmonic twists with his archaic evocation of the pastoral simplicity of ancient Greece.

“La Valse,” on the other hand, is a frenzy work with its wild erratic rhythms.

Written in 1920, this music is a kind of homage to Johann Strauss based on the Viennese waltz.

It will definitely bring the concerts to a rapturous closure.

German conductor Jun Markl will return to the DFP podium after his concerts with the MPO and pianist Tengku Irfan to lead the concert.

He is renowned for his refined and idiomatic explorations of the French Impressionists.

His long-standing relationship with the state operas of Vienna, Berlin and Munich is complemented by his music directorships of the MDR Symphony Orchestra Leipzig and the Orchestre National de Lyon.

In recognition for his achievements in Lyon, France, he was honoured with the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012.

Discover the depths of these classical masterpieces on August 24 and 25 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

