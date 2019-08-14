No dragons just rom-com: First look at Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding in 'Last Christmas’ (VIDEO)

In the Paul Feig-directed romcom, Henry Golding plays the optimistic Tom while Emilia Clarke stars as a down-on-her-luck shop assistant. — Screengrab from YouTube/Universal Pictures

PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — Romantic comedy fans can rejoice for the first trailer of Last Christmas is finally here.

The flick stars Game of Thrones’ Emily Clarke and British-Malaysian actor of Crazy Rich Asians fame Henry Golding.

Universal Pictures released the trailer today.

Directed by Paul Feig, the trailer follows a jaded and luckless Christmas shop elf named Kate (played by Clarke) who crosses paths with the hopeful and positive Tom (played by Golding).

In just under three minutes, the tone of the trailer shifts from cheerful, solemn to hopeful as we learn that Kate is ill and has “missed five doctors’ appointment” but has to “get on with life” while Tom urges her to do something nice for someone during the holiday season.

The film was co-written by Academy Award winner Emma Thompson who stars in the film.

Another Malaysian, actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh — who played Golding’s on-screen mother in Crazy Rich Asians — also stars in the film as the owner of the Christmas shop where Kate works.

Last Christmas, named after the holiday classic by Wham! features the music of the late George Michael and includes unreleased material by the British singer who died on Christmas Day in 2016.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Feig called the film “love letter to London.”

The Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor director told the US magazine the film highlights issues close to Michael’s heart such as homeless and received his blessing while he was alive.

“The great sadness is that he’s not here to be a part of this,” Feig said.

“But he knew [the movie] was going to happen, and that gives me such joy. We feel like he’s here with us.”

Last Christmas is slated for a Malaysian release on November 14.