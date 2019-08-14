‘My skin my armour’: Rapper Altimet blasts haters with frank message about appearance

Altimet, the ‘Ola Bola The Musical’ star, says not having perfect skin has taught him many life lessons. — Picture from Instagram/Altimet

PETALING JAYA, August 14 — Rapper Altimet has had enough with unsolicited comments about his skin.

The Malaysian artist hit back at haters in an Instagram post that drove the message home about judging others based on physical appearance.

The 40-year-old said he is proud of how his skin looks because it has taught him important life lessons throughout the years.

“My skin is my armour, it has protected me against many negative things.

And that included “those who judge others based on the outside.

“Not many like them are in my life, thank God.”

“My skin protects me from women who can lead me astray and with that, opening the way to see something deeper and finding a way into my heart,” he wrote yesterday.

The Amboi rapper whose real name is Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad also spoke about how his skin made his competitors look down on him and ignore him.

This, he said, gave him the space to be stronger and better to overtake them.

Not having perfect skin prompted others to advise him that one shouldn’t rely on looks to be successful in showbusiness.

“That’s why I count on my self-worth and the quality of my craft.

“Yes I’m not handsome but my pen dances on paper with beautiful curves, it’s sharp when it needs to be and soft when the time calls for it.

“God gave me this skin so I can be who I am. He gave me thick skin so fire away as you wish,” Altimet wrote.

The Ola Bola The Musical star concluded his post with the reminder that looks and perfect skin doesn’t last forever.