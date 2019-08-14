Jack White and Jack Black tease new music together

A screengrab from YouTube shows musicians Jack White and Jack Black who have announced a collaboration.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — The forthcoming collaboration was announced by Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass, who released a new vlog documenting their trip to White’s studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 18-minute video, entitled “Jack Grey”, shows the pair visiting the Nashville studio of White’s label, Third Man Records.

“We’re heading over to Jack White’s house to record a single. Me and Gass have been working on a jam — it’s not quite done, but I think that’s where Jack White comes in and helps us pull it over the finish line,” Black says in the clip, teasing “a legendary collaboration.”

Details about the project are still scarce, as the video does not offer a preview of the forthcoming collaboration recorded via 8 track.

However, Black gave us a brief glimpse of what White’s home studio looks like, revealing that he had “never seen so many cool antiqued toys and little moviolas and furniture.”

As the Guardian points out, the long hoped-for collaboration between Jack Black and Jack White has been joked about since the early 2000s, when both artists met at the 2006 MTV Music Video Awards.

Last June, Jack White released his third album with The Raconteurs, entitled Help Us Stranger. Jack Black and Kyle Gass unveiled their fourth album as rock duo Tenacious D, Post-Apocalypto, in 2018. Both bands are currently on tour across the US.

Discover the video “Jack Grey” here: — AFP-Relaxnews