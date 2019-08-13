Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Riverdale' among top winners

Zendaya plays 'MJ' in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' opposite Tom Holland. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 13 — The worlds of television and cinema came together Sunday night for the 21st Teen Choice Awards ceremony. The trophies, which took the form of life-size surfboards, are awarded based on fan votes. This year, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, and Riverdale were the event's major favourites.

Hosted this year by actress Lucy Hale and YouTube personality David Dobrik, the 2019 edition of the Teen Choice Awards saw fans of the big and small screens cast their votes in massive numbers for Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, the live action remake of Aladdin, and dramatic TV series Riverdale.

At last year's edition, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson were among the main winners, and this year saw the two win once again.

Will Smith, Cole Sprouse and Tom Holland also took home giant surfboards, while Naomi Scott, Lili Reinhart, and Zendaya received gongs in their respective categories.

The winners:

Choice action film:

Avengers: Endgame

Choice action movie actor:

Robert Downey Jr — Avengers: Endgame

Choice action movie actress:

Scarlett Johansson — Avengers: Endgame

Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie:

Aladdin

Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie actor:

Will Smith — Aladdin

Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie actress:

Naomi Scott — Aladdin

Choice drama movie:

After

Choice drama movie actor

Hero Fiennes Tiffin — After

Choice drama movie actress:

Josephine Langford — After

Choice comedy movie:

Crazy Rich Asians

Choice comedy movie actor:

Noah Centineo — The Perfect Date

Choice comedy movie actress:

Laura Marano — The Perfect Date

Choice movie villain:

Josh Brolin — Avengers: Endgame

Choice drama TV show:

Riverdale

Choice drama TV actor:

Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Choice drama TV actress:

Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV show:

Shadowhunters

Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV actor:

Jared Padalecki — Supernatural

Choice sci-fi/fantasy actress:

Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters

Choice action TV show:

MacGyver

Choice action TV actor:

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Choice action TV actress:

Gabrielle Union — LA's Finest

Choice comedy TV show:

The Big Bang Theory

Choice comedy TV actor:

Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin

Choice comedy TV actress:

Nina Dobrev — Fam

Choice TV villain

Cameron Monaghan — Gotham

Choice reality show:

America's Got Talent

Choice throwback TV show:

Friends

Choice summer movie:

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice summer movie actor

Tom Holland — Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice summer movie actress:

Zendaya — Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice summer TV show:

Stranger Things

Choice summer TV actor

Noah Schnapp — Stranger Things

Choice summer TV actress

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things — AFP-Relaxnews