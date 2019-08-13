Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Riverdale' among top winners

LOS ANGELES, Aug 13 — The worlds of television and cinema came together Sunday night for the 21st Teen Choice Awards ceremony. The trophies, which took the form of life-size surfboards, are awarded based on fan votes. This year, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, and Riverdale were the event's major favourites.
Hosted this year by actress Lucy Hale and YouTube personality David Dobrik, the 2019 edition of the Teen Choice Awards saw fans of the big and small screens cast their votes in massive numbers for Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, the live action remake of Aladdin, and dramatic TV series Riverdale.
At last year's edition, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson were among the main winners, and this year saw the two win once again.
Will Smith, Cole Sprouse and Tom Holland also took home giant surfboards, while Naomi Scott, Lili Reinhart, and Zendaya received gongs in their respective categories.
The winners:
Choice action film:
Avengers: Endgame
Choice action movie actor:
Robert Downey Jr — Avengers: Endgame
Choice action movie actress:
Scarlett Johansson — Avengers: Endgame
Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie:
Aladdin
Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie actor:
Will Smith — Aladdin
Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie actress:
Naomi Scott — Aladdin
Choice drama movie:
After
Choice drama movie actor
Hero Fiennes Tiffin — After
Choice drama movie actress:
Josephine Langford — After
Choice comedy movie:
Crazy Rich Asians
Choice comedy movie actor:
Noah Centineo — The Perfect Date
Choice comedy movie actress:
Laura Marano — The Perfect Date
Choice movie villain:
Josh Brolin — Avengers: Endgame
Choice drama TV show:
Riverdale
Choice drama TV actor:
Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Choice drama TV actress:
Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV show:
Shadowhunters
Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV actor:
Jared Padalecki — Supernatural
Choice sci-fi/fantasy actress:
Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters
Choice action TV show:
MacGyver
Choice action TV actor:
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Choice action TV actress:
Gabrielle Union — LA's Finest
Choice comedy TV show:
The Big Bang Theory
Choice comedy TV actor:
Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
Choice comedy TV actress:
Nina Dobrev — Fam
Choice TV villain
Cameron Monaghan — Gotham
Choice reality show:
America's Got Talent
Choice throwback TV show:
Friends
Choice summer movie:
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice summer movie actor
Tom Holland — Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice summer movie actress:
Zendaya — Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice summer TV show:
Stranger Things
Choice summer TV actor
Noah Schnapp — Stranger Things
Choice summer TV actress
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things — AFP-Relaxnews