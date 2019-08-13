Liam Hemsworth confirms split, wishes Miley Cyrus ‘nothing but health and happiness’

US singer Miley Cyrus and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth arrive for the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California June 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 13 — Liam Hemsworth has taken to social media to officially talk about his spilt from wife of less than a year Miley Cyrus.

News broke out over the weekend that the couple had called it quits and Hemsworth took to Instagram today to post a statement indicating he had no plans to further discuss the matter.

Alongside a picture of a beautiful sunset by the beach, he wrote: “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

The pair have shared an on-and-off again relationship since they first met in 2009 on the sets of The Last Song. They were engaged in 2012 before calling it off the following year.

They got engaged again in 2016 and tied the knot in a surprise ceremony last December.