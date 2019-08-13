De Niro and LaBeouf to play father and son in ‘After Exile’

Shia LaBeouf will next be seen in 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' alongside Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 13 — Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf will take on the roles of a father-son duo in an independent feature drama called After Exile, directed by Joshua Michael Stern. The plot synopsis indicates that both father and son are former convicts who now find they must become roommates.

Fresh out of prison for the murder of a man during a robbery that took a violent turn, the character of Shia LaBeouf finds himself renewing ties with his former life and his father (De Niro) in order to save his younger brother who fas fallen deep into a life of crime and drug use.

The film's director, Joshua Michael Stern, is known for directing Jobs with Ashton Kutcher as well as creating the series Graves. The screenplay is the work of Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo, and shooting is set to start in Philadelphia this October, Deadline reports.

Robert De Niro is having a busy year as he will soon be seen in The Irishman by Martin Scorsese with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel as well as in Joker by Todd Philips with Joaquin Phoenix.

As for Shia LaBeouf, he will next be seen in The Peanut Butter Falcon alongside Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern. He will also appear in Honey Boy, a film written by LaBeouf based on his own childhood, directed by Alma Har'el. — AFP-Relaxnews