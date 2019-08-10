'Peaky Blinders' set to return in late August

'Peaky Blinders' season 5 will debut on August 25 on BBC One. — Picture courtesy of BBC/Youtube

LONDON, Aug 10 ― After a two-year absence, Peaky Blinders will be back for a fifth season. The BBC has just announced that the British series will start broadcasting again in the UK on August 25.

The BBC unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated fifth season of Peaky Blinders back in July. Now, a few days later, the British broadcaster is finally announcing the broadcast date: August 25.

Fans of the Shelby clan, a family of criminals that controls post-World War 1 Birmingham, will soon be reunited with Thomas (played by Cillian Murphy) as he continues his ascent through the local political arena.

The season will take place during the Great Depression that followed the 1929 Market Crash, as well as the "the rise of fascism, racism, nationalism, populism," according to series creator Steven Knight.

New characters, played by Sam Claflin (Hunger Games), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) and Brian Gleeson (Resistance) will also be introduced in the upcoming episodes.

The series is also streaming on Netflix for viewers outside the UK although it's unknown when Netflix will make the fifth season available. ― AFP-Relaxnews