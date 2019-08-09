Quavo working on children’s animated series about Atlanta’s hip-hop culture

US rapper Quavo arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas May 1, 2019,. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — The Migos star is developing a forthcoming animated franchise series “rooted in the world of Atlanta’s hip-hop music and culture scene.”

Quavo will reportedly serve as executive producer on the series.

Migos’s Quality Control label also announced a partnership with Marginal Mediaworks and Imagine Kids + Family.

Although details about the still-untitled project remain scarce at this point, the program will be targeted towards children aged 8 to 12.

Quality Control COO Kevin “Coach” Lee teased that the forthcoming series will be “educational and positive, but with the dopest visuals and sounds our rap culture can provide.”

In a statement announcing the news, Quavo shared details about the project, which will “definitely reflect the creativity, love, and families” of his native Atlanta.

“I have long seen how hip-hop as well as [Migos’] music really impacts kids. I’ve loved animation my whole life whether on TV or in movies, and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids,” he added.

This is not the first time that Quavo pays homage to his hometown in an animated series. Last January, the rapper partnered with Adidas on “Only in Atlanta” for the Super Bowl.

The series followed a fictional team, known as Five Points Crew, about to engage in the “greatest” 7-on-7 football game ever played.

Quavo is not the only rapper breaking into animation. In July, Kid Cudi announced that he has teamed up with Netflix for a new adult animated series based on his highly anticipated new album, Entergalactic. — AFP-Relaxnews