Lego unveils ‘Friends’ Central Perk set to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

One of the main settings of 'Friends' was the neighbourhood coffee shop. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 9 — Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Central Perk will always be there for you now thanks to Lego’s new Friends set.

The iconic toy company is celebrating 25 years of the hit TV show with the release of a 1,070 piece Lego Ideas Central Perk set that recreates the classic coffee shop set from the series.

The details on the mini figures of Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Monica (Courteney Cox), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) are pretty impressive and even manager Gunther is not forgotten.

Priced at US$59.99 (RM251) and available from September 1 onwards, check out the sofa, cookie jar, cash register and even Phoebe’s guitar in this preview released by Lego.