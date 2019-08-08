New Tupac documentary in the works (VIDEO)

Late rapper Tupac Shakur — Pat Johnson/Shutterstock pic via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 — FX Networks has announced a new five-part documentary series on the late rapper, entitled Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

The series will be directed by American filmmaker Allen Hughes, who worked on the 2017 HBO documentary The Defiant Ones about the careers of Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur will explore the intertwined lives of Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni, who was an author and former member of the Black Panther Party.

Their tumultuous relationship was immortalised in Tupac's 1995 single Dear Mama, which appeared on his album Me Against the World.

“When I was young, me and my mama had beef/Seventeen years old, kicked out on the streets/Though back at the time I never thought I'd see her face/Ain't a woman alive that could take my mama's place,” he rapped in the opening verse.

Although details about the project are still scarce, FX revealed that the docu-series will be “told through the eyes of the people who knew [Afeni and Tupac Shakur] best.”

“Outlaw is an intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history. Whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever,” the network said in a statement.

FX has not yet revealed the release date of Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

In the meantime, discover the video for Tupac's Dear Mama. — AFP-Relaxnews