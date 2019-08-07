New in theatres: ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’, ‘The Kitchen’ and more

A screengrab from ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ that stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria and Benicio Del Toro among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Children’s hero Dora the Explorer gets transferred to a Los Angeles high school and then, with friends and rivals, back to the Amazon in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, while three wives take on the power of the mob in The Kitchen, a group of kids stumble across Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and a dog that loves motor cars tells his life story in The Art of Racing in the Rain.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG)

Starring Isabela Moner, Eva Longoria, Michael Peña, Eugenio Derbez, Danny Trejo, Jeff Wahlberg; directed by James Bobin (Alice through the Looking Glass)

Release dates: Malaysia, Netherlands — August 8; Canada, USA — August 9; Belgium, France, Philippines — August 14; Ireland, UK — August 16; Singapore — August 29. Hong Kong and India since August 1,2

The Kitchen (R)

Starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss; directed by Andrea Berloff (writer on Sleepless, Straight Outta Compton)

Release dates: Singapore — 8 August; Canada, USA — 9 August; France — 21 August; Australia — 29 August; Netherlands, Philippines — 19 September; Ireland, UK — 20 September

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG)

Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Costner; directed by Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn, Goodbye Christopher Robin)

Release dates: Philippines — August 7; Singapore — August 8; Canada, Ireland, UK, USA — August 9

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13)

Directed by Andre Øvredal (Troll Hunter), screenplay by Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth)

Release dates: Philippines — August 7; Netherlands — August 8; Canada, USA — August 9; Singapore — August 15; France — August 21; Ireland, UK — August 23; Hong Kong — August 29; Malaysia, Singapore — September 19; Australia — September 26 — AFP—Relaxnews