Lizzo covers Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ (VIDEO)

Lizzo’s last album, ‘Cuz I Love You’, came out in April 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — The 31-year-old American musician is again thrilling fans, who have unearthed a short clip of her covering Adele’s hit Someone Like You at the age of 23.

After contributing vocals to Charli XCX’s single, the artist is again attracting attention. This time it’s with a video, filmed in 2011 when she was 23, of her interpretation of Adele’s global hit Someone Like You.

Fans of the singer can also find a video her playing the flute to Empire State of Mind, from Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.

Lizzo recently appeared on Charli XCX’s single Blame It On Your Love. Her third, latest album, Cuz I Love You, came out in April 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews