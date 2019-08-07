Hong Kong actor Simon Yam plans to head back at work to promote latest film 'Little Q' after stabbing incident

Simon Yam (right) is recovering well and can't wait to get back to work. — Picture via Instagram/ qiqi_qiqi12

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Hong Kong actor Simon Yam is recuperating well from the stabbing incident and will be starting work soon.

The 64-year-old was slashed by a man reportedly suffering from paranoid schizophrenia with a fruit knife on July 20 during a promotional event in Zhongshan,Guangdong province, receiving minor injuries to his abdomen and hand requiring him to undergo two operations.

Yam’s wife Qi Qi was reported by Oriental Daily as saying that Yam’s latest film Little Q will be released soon and said that he hoped to join in on the promotional activities, adding that he undergoes daily physiotherapy treatment.

The supermodel said as a result of the stabbing incident, it forced her to learn to be a better cook.

“Now I go online to learn how to cook soup and to take care of my husband’s health. He does not like to drink soup but as it helps in his wound recovery, he must drink.”

Asked if her schedule had been disrupted as a result of the stabbing incident, Qi Qi said she had postponed some of her engagements.

“My husband is more important. It is not easy for him to have holidays,” she said, adding that Yam does not feel bored at home as he is being accompanied by his family members.

“Everyone is vying to cook for him. Whatever he wants to eat he will be served.”