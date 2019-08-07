Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Back with another weekly dose of the ever popular Honest Trailer series, the Screen Junkies this time take on the highest grossing movie of all time: Avengers: Endgame.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “The most successful crowd pleasing global film franchise is back but since life on earth sucks now, it’s all about grief, loss, guilt, depression and despair because today’s escapist fantasy isn’t becoming a superhero, its going back to fix your mistakes instead of scraping by in the waking nightmare of your own failure.”

They go on to joke about culture being frozen in 2017 and point out how time travel seems to be the best bet when all else fails plus how the concept had to be explained over and over again in the movie.

The Screen Junkies have once again done a great job at pointing hilarious takeaways from the film, so check out the clip below to find out which scenes they were.