FX renews ‘Atlanta’ for season four

Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘Atlanta’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Production on the third and fourth seasons of Donald Glover’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning TV show is likely to begin in spring 2020.

Even before production begins on the show’s previously-announced season three, Atlanta has been renewed for a fourth season at FX. Both seasons will consist of eight episodes.

Glover created the series and stars along with Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. Glover and Henry play cousins trying to make it in Atlanta’s music scene. Season two of Atlanta, dubbed “Atlanta Robbin’ Season”, aired in 2018.

The series is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Glover was recently seen in the live-action Disney remake of The Lion King, as well as in the role of a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. He has also been busy starring in and producing his own short film, Guava Island, and touring in support of his album This Is America. — AFP—Relaxnews