British singer Labrinth enlists Zendaya in new remix of 'All For Us'

LONDON, Aug 6 ― The duet premiered on the season finale of HBO TV series Euphoria, in which the American actress plays main character Rue.

This remixed version of All For Us, written and produced by Labrinth, appeared in a musical sequence that sees Rue in the midst of a drug-induced hallucination, in which she is carried around by a choir.

“Taking it all for us, all/Doing it all for love/Aye-aye, aye-aye,” Zendaya and Labrinth sing over an electronic beat.

All For Us will appear on Labrinth's upcoming new album, along with the previously-issued Miracle and Mount Everest, which featured in the second episode of Euphoria.

The record will follow his debut LP Electronic Earth, which arrived in April 2012.

Since then, the English musician has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, as well as Sia and Diplo in former supergroup LSD.

He also collaborated with Beyoncé on Spirit, the lead track from the soundtrack of the live-action remake of The Lion King.

More recently, Labrinth oversaw the original score for HBO's teen drama Euphoria, which is executive-produced by Canadian rapper Drake.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Labrinth shared details about his experience working with series creator Sam Levinson.

“When Sam [Levinson] told me about the show and Zendaya's character, that she was a recovering drug addict, he explained that it was about teenage life. I looked back on my experience as a teen, and all the craziness that went on when I was a kid .... I just felt like I knew what to say or sing about these experiences,” he said.

