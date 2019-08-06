Andy Serkis is all set to direct ‘Venom 2’

Actor Andy Serkis is seen on the red carpet at a screening of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’, in Manhattan, New York July 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 ― Andy Serkis looks all set to direct Venom 2, the sequel to 2018’s box office superhero film starring Tom Hardy.

According to reports, the Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther star has reportedly signed a deal with Sony and Serkis even took to Instagram to confirm the news by saying: “It’s actually happening. I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I’m ready for the ride...Can’t wait! Are you ready @tomhardy?”

Known for his work motion capture work in Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes, this will be the third film he has directed following 2017 drama Breathe and last year’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

The sequel will once again see Hardy and Michelle Williams reprise their respective roles along with Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady aka Carnage.

Venom 2 it is slated for release on October 2, 2020.