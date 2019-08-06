Andy Serkis chosen to direct ‘Venom 2’

Director Andy Serkis will direct the next instalment of 'Venom'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 — Sony Pictures has confirmed that British actor and filmmaker Andy Serkis will take over for Ruben Fleischer to direct the next chapter of Venom.

Filming of a sequel for Venom, starring Tom Hardy as alter ego Eddy Brock, will get underway this fall. The release is expected for October 2020, two years after the October 2018 release of the original.

The success of the feature, which brought in more than US$850 million (RM3.6 billion) in revenue, quickly convinced Sony to launch a sequel project.

Tom Hardy will reprise the title role. Kelly Marcel, who was part of the writing team for the first movie, has written the screenplay. Andy Serkis, known for previous roles in the Marvel universe and director of Mowgli, was chosen over Travis Knight, director of 2018’s Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.

Actress Michelle Williams, who played Anne Weying in the first movie, has not yet been confirmed for the next chapter. The name of Venom’s next nemesis is also as yet unknown. — AFP-Relaxnews