Documentary to pay homage to Patrick Swayze on 10-year anniversary of his death (VIDEO)

Patrick Swayze’s last film appearance was in Timothy Linh Bui’s ‘Powder Blue’ with Jessica Biel and Forest Whitaker. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — It will soon be 10 years since actor Patrick Swayze died of pancreatic cancer. In homage, Paramount Network will air the documentary I Am Patrick Swayze on August 18. Fans of the American actor can now see the first images from the film.

Demi Moore, Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, Rob Lowe... Many of Patrick Swayze’s friends and co-stars took a turn in front of the camera to honour him for the documentary I Am Patrick Swayze. Paramount Network has released the official trailer in the run-up to August 18, when it will air on the American channel.

Swayze, who died in September 2009 at the age of 57 following a highly publicised struggle with pancreatic cancer, became a Hollywood icon in films such as Ghost in 1990 and Dirty Dancing in 1987.

In the first look at the film, renowned actors and actresses remember the actor’s talents. For Demi Moore, “Patrick had something about him that was very rugged, but he also had that beautiful, gentle, sensuous ability to move.”

The documentary also examines the actor’s darker side, notably his alcoholism. In one clip, his widow, Lisa Niemi, says, “He’d be bubbly and fun, and as soon as he’s by himself and alone, he would just crash.” Swayze himself says that “I have these demons that run around in my insides” in another clip taken from archival footage. C. Thomas Howell, Kelly Lynch, Roland Joffe, and Don Swayze, the actor’s brother, also took part in the documentary. — AFP-Relaxnews