Don’t judge, says actor Gambit Saifullah to Muslim followers after trying frog meat

The image of Gambit eating frog meat sparked controversy amongst his Muslim followers on Instagram. — Picture from Instagram/gambitsaifullah

PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — Actor Gambit Saifullah has hit back at online criticism of him trying frog meat.

The 34-year-old was previously taken to task by his Muslim Instagram followers when he uploaded a photo of him chowing down on the amphibian.

Gambit, whose real name is Mohd Saifullah Rosli, then made another post to explain that he was in the jungle to participate in a survival training camp.

“Stop judging and be a better Muslim,” he wrote in the caption.

Followers immediately flooded the comments section to remind the rugged actor that frogs are haram or forbidden food in Islam as they live on both land and water.

“Please lah don’t play around when it comes to what is halal and haram,” wrote zackzackarya.

“How can you eat an animal that lives on both land and water? We already learned this in religious school,” said hanna_natasya2.

Some Instagram users said it was acceptable to eat haram food during emergencies, but doubted if Gambit was in a scenario that warranted such an exception.

“In an emergency, you can eat haram food like frogs, snakes, boars, and others for the sake of survival.

“But for Gambit’s situation, I’m not sure if it counts as an emergency,” wrote mohdsuby_.