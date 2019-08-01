Olivia Wilde to direct a thriller

Olivia Wilde made her directorial debut with the 2019 comedy ‘Booksmart,’ available on Netflix. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — The actress, who made her directorial debut earlier this year with Booksmart, will be at the helm of a thriller titled Don’t Worry, Darling, according to entertainment publication Deadline. In addition to directing her second feature, Wilde will be producing the project, which tells the story of a 1950s housewife.

Following May’s Booksmart, Olivia Wilde once again steps behind the camera with Don’t Worry, Darling. She will be once again joined by screenwriter Katie Silberman (who worked on Booksmart), along with co-producers Roy Lee (2017’s It), and Miri Yoon.

Described as a “Time’s Up-era psychological thriller,” the movie will follow a ‘50s housewife who sees her world fall apart, revealing a troubling secret.

Silberman is reworking a first version of the script, written by brothers Shane and Carey Van Dyke (Into the Dark). No studio or production dates have been confirmed for the moment.

Olivia Wilde, who got her break playing Dr Remy “Thirteen” Hadley in the series House, made her directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, which has so far grossed US$23 million (RM95.3 million) worldwide.

As for her acting endeavours, the former Thirteen will be joining the cast of Clint Eastwod’s The Ballad of Richard Jewell, slated for release in 2020, acting opposite Jon Hamm, Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates in the drama based on a true story. — AFP-Relaxnews