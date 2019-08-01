GSC to hold 'Boboiboy Movie 2' fun-filled roadshows, activities during school holidays

'Boboiboy Movie 2' expects to draw the crowds during the school holidays, especially with limited-edition figurines up for grabs and a host of fun-filled activities in store. — Picture via Facebook/BoBoiBoy

PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — It’s safe to say that Boboiboy is a crowd favourite among Malaysian youth, as the superhero excites viewers with his elemental superpowers in his quest to protect the earth from alien threats.

The boy-wonder is appearing in the much-anticipated Boboiboy Movie 2, to be released on August 8.

And Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) is organising roadshows and collectible concession stands in conjunction with the release.

These roadshows will be set up at 25 GSC cinemas across Peninsular and East Malaysia from August 8 to 12, at venues like Berjaya Times Square Mall, Quill City Mall, Paradigm Mall PJ, NU Sentral, The Summit USJ, Klang Parade and Ipoh Parade.

The roadshows will also feature a host of Boboiboy games and activities like Galaksi Berliku (Winding Galaxy) and Roda Elemental (Elemental Wheel) where fans can win some cool prizes.

A series of new collectible goodies like the limited-edition Boboiboy figurines for the movie has been made available for purchase on July 25.

With six characters to choose from, avid fans will have to act quick if they want to get the full set of figurines which include characters, Gempa, Ais, Yahya, Halilintar, Blaze and Solar, as the first three will be made available only for a week from July 25, while the remaining three will be available from August 1 onwards.

The figurines which can be joined together to form a battle-ready display, are purchasable with Combo Sets, priced up to RM95.

These figurines can also be a topper for mineral water bottles.

For RM22, one can get a figurine with a bottle of mineral water and freshly-made popcorn.

Pay RM18 if you want to get the figurine and a bottle of mineral water minus the popcorn.

The ultimate combination is to purchase any movie tickets online and opt to buy a special e-Combo bundle for RM95.

One will get six figurines, two large popcorns and four bottles of mineral water.

Prices may vary according to locations.

For more information about the roadshows or Boboiboy Movie 2 combo set pricing, check out GSC’s social media accounts by searching the hashtag “#GSCBoboiboyMovie2,” or surf over to https://www.gsc.com.my.