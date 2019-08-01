Double parking ‘joke’ in Damansara Utama leaves comedian Nabil Ahmad raging (VIDEO)

Nabil was forced to push the vehicle out of the way when its owner failed to show up. — Courtesy of Instagram/nabilzira

PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — Comedian and actor Nabil Ahmad failed to see the funny side when he recently became the victim of a double parking “prank.”

After a family outing in Damansara Utama, the Gegar Vaganza host made the unpleasant discovery of a car parked right behind his own vehicle.

Adding insult to the injury was a note on the offending vehicle’s dashboard that read, “My telephone number? ‘Lu pikir sendiri’ (Think on your own),” referencing the comedian’s tagline from his beginnings in Astro’s comedy programme.

Two Instagram videos taken by Nabil’s wife Nazirah Ayub show the comedian blasting the horn of his car repeatedly in an attempt to lure the mystery person out.

“No manners, that’s exactly what this is. Do you think this is funny?” Nabil wrote in the caption.

The second video shows the father-of-two inspecting the vehicle blocking his car.

After noticing that the handbrake was not engaged, Nabil eventually pushes the car out of the way to allow him and his family to return home.

In the clip, Nazirah also points out that the incident was most likely a prank based on the note left in the car.

Several commenters shared in Nabil’s rage towards the double parking episode and some even came up with humourous suggestions of how to deal with it.

“Just back into his car, then leave a note saying, ‘Who hit you? Think of it yourself,’” wrote food blogger Rhys William.

“Just reverse, Nabil. Let the person think of how to claim insurance,” wrote user reefdkh_.