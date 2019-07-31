Watch Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in first trailer for 'The Lighthouse' (VIDEO)

Actor Willem Dafoe (pic) will star alongside Robert Pattinson in 'The Lighthouse'. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 ― Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star as two lighthouse keepers living on an eerie, remote New England island in the 1890s.

The psychological thriller released a first trailer yesterday, featuring footage of the pair on a remote isle as they wrestle with their sanity.

Robert Pattinson (Twilight franchise, Water For Elephants) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man, At Eternity's Gate) star in the film from Robert Eggers (The Witch), who directed from a screenplay he wrote with his brother Max Eggers. The black-and-white psychological thriller delves into the hallucinations and mysterious events that the pair experience.

The first trailer for the film provides a cryptic preview, interspersing shots of stormy weather, a mysterious woman underwater, the ominous lighthouse, and the pair binge-drinking, dancing and fighting ― as well as footage of Pattinson fighting an octopus and killing seagulls.

“How long have we been on this rock? Five weeks? Two days? Help me to recollect,” Dafoe says to Pattinson.

The Lighthouse, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May 2019, will also show at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. A theatrical release is scheduled for October 18. ― AFP-Relaxnews