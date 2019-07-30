Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello fuel romance rumours while out at the beach

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in the music video for ‘Senorita.’ — Screen capture via YouTube/Shawn Mendes

LOS ANGELES, July 30 — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may have just confirmed the dating rumours after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Florida yesterday.

According to reports, the Senorita singers were seen enjoying a day out at Miami Beach that included a stroll along the boardwalk and a whole lot of kissing and cuddling while frolicking in the sea: Oh la la indeed.

Speculation that the pair may have hooked up first started doing the rounds when People confirmed that Cabello had called it quits with boyfriend of more than a year Matthew Hussey, mere days after the Senorita music video was released.

Neither Cabello nor Mendes have officially confirmed their relationship status but they have been seen hanging out together with Cabello also reportedly showing up to support Mendes at one of his concerts.