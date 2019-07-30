New teaser offers first look at ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ (VIDEO)

Actress Emma Roberts arrives at the premiere of FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ at Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood, California, October 5, 2013. She will be back for the latest instalment in the series as well. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 30 — FX has released a teaser for its upcoming American Horror Story: 1984, the ninth season for its hit horror anthology series American Horror Story.

Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Grossman are set to return along with newcomers Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, Gus Kenworthy, Zach Villa and DeRon Horton.

Based on the teaser, we see a group head to Camp Redwood with a masked killer hot on their heels. We’ll have to wait for the official synopsis to find out more details, but for now it looks like it’s all about summer camps and slashers.

American Horror Story: 1984 is set to premiere on FX on September 18.