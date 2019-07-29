See more footage from ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’.

LOS ANGELES, July 29 — Just weeks to its much-anticipated release, Sony Pictures has shared another new clip for The Angry Birds Movie 2 that offers more footage from the movie.

The birds and the pigs are actually putting aside their differences this time to team up against an all-new threat to their existence.

The voice cast includes Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Bill Hader, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown and Nicki Minaj among others.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Sudeikis), Chuck (Gad), Bomb (McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is set for release on August 16.