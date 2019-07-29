S. Korean media houses warned over sensationalising actress Song Hye-kyo’s divorce

For sensationalising the divorce of South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, nine media houses have been reprimanded by the country's Korean Press Ethics Commission. — Picture via Instagram/kyo1122

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Nine South Korean media houses have been given warning over their reports about the recent divorce between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

Quoting Korean media, Sin Chew Daily reported that the warnings were issued by the Korean Press Ethics Commission.

According to the daily, there was a YouTube clip showing Hye-kyo frolicking with a group of male actors that has been deemed as degrading the actress.

To make matters worse, the clip was picked up by other media houses causing it to go viral.

“There were also several reports which carried out personal attacks on the artist. This violates human rights,” added the commission, calling on the media to practise self-discipline and respect the artist’s privacy.

The reprimands came about following a police report lodged by Hye-kyo for defamation and insult on Friday.

Hye-kyo and Joong-ki’s marriage was formerly dissolved last Monday after a union of one year eight months and the actress has been a target on social media following the divorce.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.