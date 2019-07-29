Amazon Prime shares teaser trailer for Anne Hathaway’s ‘Modern Love’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Amazon Prime’s ‘Modern Love’ that stars Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and Dev Patel among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 29 — Amazon Prime has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming rom-com series Modern Love that stars Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey among others.

The eight episode series is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name and it focuses on the very real ups and downs of romance this century.

Also starring are Dev Patel, Sofia Boutella, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Cristin Miliot, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner and Shea Whigham.

The synopsis of the series reads: “Modern Love, coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 18, is inspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name. This romantic comedy anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms as each standalone episode brings some of the most beloved stories to life with a stellar cast.”

Modern Love debuts on Amazon Prime on October 18.