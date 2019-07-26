Margot Robbie to produce family horror anthology

Margot Robbie is also slated to produce and star in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie ‘Barbie,’ to be released in 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — The Australian actress will be the producer of a new anthology series based on Elizabeth Massie and Stephen Mark Rainey’s Ameri-Scares horror novella series, which bring folk stories from across America to a tween and young adult readership.

Since 2013, Crossroad Press has published several volumes in the series of books based on local legends and horror tales from all over the US (under Massey’s purview) as well as others set in West Virginia and Michigan, written by Rainey. More novellas are coming in 2019, according to the publisher.

For the moment, the project is not tied to a network or platform broadcaster, but it will be developed for traditional TV as well as streaming platforms. Each episode would present a new story, taking place in a different state.

The upcoming series will be produced by Assemble Media, in collaboration with LuckyChap Entertainment, which also produced the Oscar-nominated film I, Tonya in which Robbie played the lead.

“With Ameri-Scares we saw the perfect opportunity for us to delve into the horror space, and tell the kind of unique and scary stories we used to tell each other around the campfire or at sleepovers as kids,” LuckyChap said in a release.

The project is still in its infancy, and no shooting date has been announced. In the meantime, Robbie will be busy acting in another LuckyChap production, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the Suicide Squad spin-off dedicated to her titular character, set to release February 7, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews