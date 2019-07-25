Sylvester Stallone readying a ‘Rocky’ movie and series

Sylvester Stallone has starred as Rocky Balboa since the very first ‘Rocky’ film back in 1976. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — In an interview with Variety, Sylvester Stallone indicated that he is working on a ninth instalment of the Rocky franchise, as well as a TV series for a streaming platform.

Is Rocky about to get back in the ring? After announcing the retirement of the Rocky saga following 2018’s Creed II to make room for the next generation, Sylvester Stallone seems to be having second thoughts.

In an interview with industry publication Variety, the actor who brought Rocky Balboa to life disclosed that he is in talks about a new Rocky film for the silver screen, as well as a serial adaptation that may just make its way to either Netflix, Amazon, or even the upcoming HBO Max.

A nod to current events

The ninth instalment is slated to broach the topic of immigration. “Rocky meets a young, angry person who got stuck in this country when he comes to see his sister,” Stallone said. “He takes him into his life, and unbelievable adventures begin, and they wind up south of the border. It’s very, very timely.”

Negotiations are still underway to have Stallone ensconced as the feature’s screenwriter and lead.

The premise is reminiscent of the franchise’s last films: in Creed and Creed II, where Rocky Balboa acted as a mentor to a young boxer, Adonis Creed, the son of his friend Apollo Creed who died in the ring. The two features, released in 2015 and 2018, and featuring Michael B. Jordan in the lead role, took in over US$387 million (RM1.6 billion) in worldwide box office takings. — AFP-Relaxnews