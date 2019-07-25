South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo to sue those who defame, insult her on social media

Unable to bear the defamation and insults, South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo through her agency UAA has lodged a police report and will proceed to sue perpetrators. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ kyo1122

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Newly-divorced South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo has lodged a police report for defamation and insult.

Sin Chew Daily quoting Korean media reported that Song's agency UAA was in the midst of collecting evidence and would proceed with suing the perpetrators.

Song, whose marriage to Song Joong-ki was formerly dissolved on Monday, has been a target on social media following the divorce.

Meanwhile, Soompi an English-language website providing coverage of Korean pop culture, posted a statement from UAA.

In the statement, UAA said it had lodged a complaint at the Bundang Police Station today against a number of people for defamation.

“The agency will file a complaint for all of the other communities, comments, and YouTubers as soon as we secure the evidence,” the website reported, adding that a law firm has been appointed to take legal actions.

The agency noted that people are continuing to create and spread groundless posts, malicious insult, and other unimaginable things about Hye Kyo.

“This has not only crossed the line of being socially acceptable, but it is also causing (Song Hye-kyo) unbearable pain,” added the agency.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.