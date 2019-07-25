Rachel Brosnahan to join Will Smith in 'Spies in Disguise'

Rachel Brosnahan joins Will Smith and Tom Holland to play the lead characters in ‘Spies in Disguise’. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 25 ― The award-winning actress of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will lend her voice to an animated film character for the first time in Spies in Disguise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rachel Brosnahan joins Will Smith and Tom Holland to play the lead characters in this feature-length adaptation of an animated short.

The story follows Lance Sterling, the coolest secret agent in the world, voiced by Will Smith. Smooth, charming, and super-capable, Agent Sterling is continually saving the day. Helping him is Walter, an introverted genius who invents the technological gadgets for his missions. When things take a wrong turn, Walter and Lance must work together to save the world from danger.

Tom Holland, fresh from Spider-Man: Far From Home, voices the character of Walter. He'll be joining Ben Mendelsohn (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), with whom he has already worked on Marvel films. Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka (Heroes) are also part of the cast.

Based on 2009's animated short film Pigeon: Impossible from Lucas Martell, Spies in Disguise will be directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, who are taking their first steps behind the camera. They've already collaborated twice on Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016 and The Peanuts Movie in 2015. Spies in Disguise will be in theatres on December 25.

Besides this first animated project, American actress Rachel Brosnahan will be returning for the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is expected before the end of 2019 on Amazon Prime Video. ― AFP-Relaxnews